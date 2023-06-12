Lake Country Power is pleased to announce 36 local high school seniors from 29 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2023 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship. The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $1,000 per year for four years, will help the following graduating seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams:
- Naomi Poirier: Barnum School
- Joshua Butcher: Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
- Eliza DeCaigny: Carlton School
- Daniel Jude: Cherry School
- Greta Perpich: Chisholm School
- Noah Foster: Cromwell-Wright School
- Ethan Williams: Deer River School
- Rachel Coughlin: Ely Memorial Secondary School
- Wyatt Hudspith: Esko School
- Jake Bradach and Jaden Lang: Eveleth-Gilbert School
- Darby Autio: Floodwood School
- Camdyn Keagle, Kenady Marshall, Angelina Nguyen and Emma Seeley: Grand Rapids High School
- Corinne Hubbard: Greenway-Coleraine School
- Colten Danelski: Hermantown School
- Lindsay Steinbrecher: Hibbing School
- Saige Ahonen: Hill City School
- Erin Ford: McGregor Secondary School
- Bella Thomas: Mesabi East School
- Laura Stephenson: Moose Lake School
- Samantha Hoff: Mountain Iron-Buhl School
- Kohen Briggs and Hannah Kinsey: North Woods School
- Jacob Mackai: Northeast Range School
- Samantha Burt: Northern Lights Community School
- Tatum Peterson and Alexander Wake: Northland-Remer School
- Madison Walsh: Proctor School
- Owen Erickson: South Ridge School
- Rebecca Kowalski: Virginia School
- Cody Anderson and Bradley Untiedt: At Large category
- Katelyn Taplin: Home school
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electric services from Lake Country Power.
The web-based application process for high school seniors will open this winter when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships. The exact dates will be announced this fall, and the online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through abandoned and unclaimed capital from previous members who can no longer be located.
“We make great efforts to keep these unclaimed monies local to our service area for tax-exempt organizations and charitable purposes, such as scholarships,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, LCP manager of community relations and marketing. “The State of Minnesota says these funds cannot be used for internal operations at the co-op but can be used locally if certain requirements are met.”
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools. These scholarships support students interested in pursuing hands-on skilled trades and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.