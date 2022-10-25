The Duluth Wedding Show is celebrating its 35th show, spanning 5 decades and thousands of Northland weddings planned.
It’s all about weddings on Saturday, January 14th, as Lundeen Productions reveals an all new look and exciting wedding planning event from 10 am to 2 pm at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth MN. The annual Duluth Wedding Show will feature over 125 exhibitors with a wide range of products and services ranging from Dresses, Suits and Tuxes, DJs, Venues, Decorators, Planners, Caterers, Photographers, Florists, Venues, and much more.
Couples, along with their wedding party and family, will find almost everything imaginable to plan the perfect wedding, including interactive displays, wedding and event planning businesses with dozens of experts on-hand, mimosa and Bloody Mary bars, music, speakers, and our professional fashion show that showcases not only the year’s most fashionable gowns but apparel ideas for the entire wedding party from the groom to the flower girl, and even the mother-of-the bride.
The new show layout gives attendees the opportunity to stroll through tents, arbors, outdoor wedding displays, lighting, portable restroom units, party buses and much more. Giving them a real feel of what they can expect on their big day. “The Duluth Wedding Show is here to help you plan your wedding to your distinct style. Nearly every major vendor in the regional wedding industry will be there. This event will inspire you to use your imagination - It’s a must see for couples whether they are just starting their planning our looking to add those final special touches,” said Kynze Lundeen, Duluth Wedding Show Producer and VP of Lundeen Productions, event promoters.
The Duluth Wedding Show runs from 10AM to 2PM with the biggest runway fashion in greater Minnesota and Wisconsin at 2PM.
Advance tickets are now available at a discount at www.duluthweddingshow.com.