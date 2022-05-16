Lake Country Power is pleased to announce 32 local high school seniors from 27 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2022 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship. The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $1,000 per year for four years, will help the following graduating seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams:
Brooke Doran: Barnum School
Sophia Finn: Cass Lake-Bena School
Lauren Staples: Cherry School
Lydia Stone: Cloquet School
Jay Olesiak: Cromwell-Wright School
Joseph Herfindahl: Deer River School
Jon Hakala and Annikka Mattson: Ely Memorial Secondary School
Adriana (Audrey) Menor: Esko School
Abbie Sundich: Eveleth-Gilbert School
Hannah Kinnunen, Eva Salmela and Henry Sterle: Grand Rapids High School
Ellie Peterson: Greenway-Coleraine School
Jessica Kukowski: Hermantown School
Olivia Clusiau: Hibbing School
Ava Klennert: Hill City School
Jaylynn Maijala: McGregor Secondary School
Lindsey Baribeau: Mesabi East School
Zachary Youngs: Moose Lake School
Aaliyah Orso: Mountain Iron-Buhl School
Kayleigh Horn: Northland Community School
Alex Hartway and Abby Koch: North Woods School
Natalie Nelmark: Northeast Range School
Stephen McGee IV: Northern Lights Community School
Collin Aho: Proctor School
Morgan Anderson: South Ridge School
Elsie Hyppa and Abby Kramer: Virginia School
Blake Eaton: At Large category
Kolton Graf: Home school
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electric services from Lake Country Power.
The web-based application process for high school seniors will open this winter when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships. The exact dates will be announced this fall, and the online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits.
“As a locally member-owned cooperative, we want to ensure any unclaimed monies stay local among our co-op community and are put to good use like youth education,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, LCP manager of community relations and marketing. “The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships.”
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools. These scholarships support students interested in pursuing hands-on skilled trades and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.