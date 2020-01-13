“The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is pleased with the decision of the Court of Appeals, which recognizes that significant questions about the Project’s design still remain. The Court’s decision validates the Band’s concerns about the ability of the Project to protect the environment, the public, and the Band’s treaty resources.” - Kevin R. Dupuis, Sr., Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
“The DNR approved PolyMet’s sulfide mine proposal without a full, fair, and fact-based hearing. The Court’s decision shows the process that granted these permits is broken, and the Court’s intervention means the ultimate decision on PolyMet will be based on science and the law.”
- Kathryn Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
”This is an enormous victory for the people of Minnesota and the rule of law. By ordering a contested case hearing, the Court has dragged the PolyMet permitting process into the light. PolyMet’s toxic threats to water, human health, downstream communities, and taxpayers will finally get the scrutiny they deserve.” - Paula Maccabee, Advocacy Director and Counsel for WaterLegacy
“Today is a win for the people of Minnesota, a win for clean water, and a win for the future of the Boundary Waters. The DNR did not protect the taxpayers from being stuck with the long-term costs of this mine, and failed to come clean on the role of Glencore. The DNR did not do its job, and the Court made the right call.”
- Chris Knopf, Executive Director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.
“The wildlife and downstream communities of northeastern Minnesota can breathe a sigh of relief. We’ll finally have a contested case hearing to help resolve the very difficult questions that remain about this toxic mine proposal. The PolyMet mine poses a severe threat for generations to come, and we won’t stop fighting until these waters, wildlife and lands are protected for good.” - Marc Fink, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.
"It is the government’s highest responsibility to protect its citizenry. Northern Minnesota residents shouldn’t be subjected to PolyMet’s high-risk sulfide mine. Mercury, sulfates, arsenic, and other toxic heavy metals are known to have severe adverse effects on human health, wildlife and the environment. We cannot allow a foreign mining company to destroy and pollute the headwaters region of northeast Minnesota. It is simply unacceptable.”
- Lori Andresen, President of Save Our Sky Blue Waters
"The PolyMet mine would expose the Lake Superior watershed to a new and more toxic source of water pollution from copper-nickel sulfide mining. Children are especially at risk from mercury and toxic heavy metals in water, air, and fish. Despite their assertions, corporations and state agencies have not been able to demonstrate their ability to protect the public from these health threats.”
- Le Roger Lind, President of Save Lake Superior Association
“The people of northern Minnesota have long struggled for their concerns to be heard with regard to this dangerous mine plan. It is clear to many that the PolyMet proposal poses a huge risk our region’s ecosystem, to our health and to that of people separated from the mine in time and distance. We are grateful for the work of Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Fond du Lac Band and the other organizations who’ve contributed to this effort.”
- Kristin Larsen, Executive Director, Friends of the Cloquet Valley State Forest