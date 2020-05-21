Wisconsin Public Radio announced a new partnership with The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra to broadcast DSSO concert recordings beginning this week on 91.3 FM (KUWS) and 88.5 FM.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this programming to our listeners” said Paul Damberg, WPR’s Northern Bureau Regional Manager. “It’s a big part of our mission to connect audiences in the Northland with local music and cultural events, and that’s even more important now when we are not able to gather in large groups, Radio can provide that connection.”
DSSO Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe says the partnership provides a great new opportunity for the organization.
“The DSSO is excited to bring our concert recordings to the airwaves of the Northland. We are so grateful for this partnership and to have the opportunity to turn your cars and homes into symphony hall for a few hours each week. We look forward to when we will be able to return to the concert hall in person, but until then we are so glad to have WPR to be able to make these virtual concerts a reality.”
Broadcasts will be featured on 91.3 FM (KUWS) and 88.5 FM (WSSU) on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. Listeners can hear them live on the radio, or stream online at uwsuper.edu/kuws.
For the full broadcast schedule visit: wpr.org/northern