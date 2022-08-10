Duluth Workforce Development is excited to announce that the Career Lab at the workforce center, known as CareerForce, is now open regular hours to the public for the first time since April 2020.
The Career Lab is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to anyone wishing to use their computer equipment for employment or training-related activities, such as job searching, resume writing, job applications, maintaining one’s unemployment account, or participating in virtual workshops with CareerForce.
The Career Lab has friendly and skilled staff on site to provide assistance to job seekers using the Career Lab. Customers can also schedule one-on-one appointments with a job counselor.
To learn more, call CareerForce in Duluth at (218) 302-8400.