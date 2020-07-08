Unemployment Insurance Claims (UI) in Wisconsin have reached record levels as the result of COVID19. The federal unemployment benefit of $600 per week is set to end in late July, and as a result, the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board will host drive-thru job fair(s) and encourages both businesses and job seekers to participate in Ashland and Phillips. NWWIB will join their counterparts on July 15 for drive-thru job fairs across the state.
In the era of social distancing, a drive-thru career fair is a vehicle to get information to people who have worked with NWWIB in the past or are utilizing the public workforce system for the first time. NWWIB has partnered with NTC-Phillips and WITC-Ashland to host this state-led initiative to align the business community with those displaced during this pandemic. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
“It is essential to get individuals back to work in a safe manner and at the same time provide an opportunity to connect our local businesses to those seeking work. Our regional economy relies on small businesses to thrive and they are seeking workers- we need to make the match." said Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO for the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board. Job seekers can drive up in their cars and receive a bag filled with information from employers looking to recruit. The drive-thru locations are at WITC-Ashland and NTC-Phillips.
Business representatives who would like to get involved are asked to contact Scott Schultz, director of industry and innovation at the NWWIB. He encourages them to register at www.nwwib.com or by email sschultz@nwwib.com. Information about job fair(s), how employers can register and more can be found at http://www.nwwib.com/events/2020/7/15/statewide-drive-thru-job-fair