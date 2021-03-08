Women's Business Alliance offers "Empowering practices for parents in 2021"

The Ignite Webinar Series, offered through the Entrepreneur Fund's Women's Business Alliance, will host "Empowering practices for parents in 2021" on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 p.m.
Aimed toward families who continue to navigate the challenges of raising children during a pandemic, this interactive conversation features Meg Flynn, owner and director of New Directions Counseling. Flynn will share simple, empowering practices including:
- Learn how to re-balance kids who are showing signs of stress.
- Get ideas on how to create rituals that will ground kids.
- Discover new ways to engage in self care, new systems or new skills. (Things you can do to nourish and nurture yourself as a parent and with your family.)
- Be empowered by understanding developmental milestones.
- Learn about the importance of play and touch during this time.
- Acknowledge all the things you are doing well as a parent.
CLICK HERE to register and for more information.