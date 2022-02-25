Lundeen Productions will present the 13th Annual Duluth Women’s Expo at the DECC, on Saturday, Feb. 26, with over 130 exhibitors and vendors, shopping, sampling, live music, the Pioneer craft market and much more.
Women musicians from around the area will perform on the Women Rock stage during the day in Pioneer Hall. This year Sydney Hansen will perform at 1p.m. She will perform her new single, “Somebody’s Nobody” which was released on Valentine’s Day and is available on all streaming platforms. Theresa Williams & Victoria Macham will perform at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Seminars and presentations take place throughout the day in the Split Rock Room.
Lundeen Productions is helping Duluth’s Safe Haven with a Health and Hygiene drive aimed at collecting full and family size hygiene products, along with new socks, underwear and bath towels. Donations will be collected at the entrance to the Women’s Expo. The first 500 attendees will receive a Duluth Women’s Expo bag courtesy of Harley Davidson and the first 100 attendees will receive a carnation courtesy of the Merryweather Inn!
The Duluth Women’s Expo hours will be from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Free advance tickets, while supplies last, are available at duluthwomensexpo.com. Admission is $5 at the door for those who don’t have a ticket.
DECC Parking for the Duluth Women’s Expo is $5.