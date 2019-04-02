WITC-Superior will host a job fair Thursday with more than 60 local employers looking for talented people to join their team. Hiring managers from the business, medical, trade, human services, cosmetology and more have committed to the event. Job seekers from the public, current students and recent graduates are welcome to attend.
The job fair will be open in the WITC-Superior Conference Center and Atrium from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. April 4. Come and find a company that meets your needs. There will be drawings for prizes and free headshots available for those who need them.