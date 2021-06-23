WITC-Superior will hold a unique recruitment event on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held in the main parking lot that can be accessed off Catlin Avenue or Mertz Mortorelli Memorial Drive where people can follow the signage to the blue tent.
Those who stop by the special “Drive Thru” event will be able to apply for free, receive information about the college, financial aid information, how to apply and the variety of programs WITC-Superior offers.
Attendees will not need to exit their vehicles; all they have to do is roll down their window to receive their bag of information along with some giveaway items.
Student Services will be on hand to answer any questions and tours of the recently renovated campus will be offered upon request.
WHAT: WITC-Superior Drive Thru
Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Location: WITC-Superior parking lot (600 N 21st St., Superior, WI 54880)