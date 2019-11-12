WITC-Superior will be hosting a Cosmetology Open House on Thursday, November 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the 3rd Floor Design Salon located on our campus. Activities will include
- Hair and makeup demos
- Brow waxing
- Paraffin hand dips
- Fabulous Prizes
- Tour of the salon
- Refreshments
The event is free and open to the public. If anyone is interested in being a part of the program and WITC, they will be able to meet with instructors. Information on admission and financial aid will also be available. Cosmetology program application fees will be waived from November 14 – November 18 with a coupon code redeemable at the event.