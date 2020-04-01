On Thursday, WITC is offering a free webinar for company owners, their employees, families and friends.
 
Working From Home Etiquette
The 29-minute webinar will outline and share practical tips on doing your job well from home. 
 
Topics covered:
  • Setting up your home office
  • Creating work schedules 
  • Practicing online professionalism
  • Managing distractions
  • Scheduling your online coffee breaks -aka- staying connected to your outside business contacts!

Click here to register for the April 2 webinar

 