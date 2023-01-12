The Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) has compiled eight sector-specific reports from industry experts on what 2023 will hold for Wisconsin. The reports are available at www.wisbank.com/2023forecast and include insights from:

  • Rose Oswald Poels, Wisconsin Bankers Association, 
  • Robb Kahl, Construction Business Group, 
  • Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, 
  • Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin Grocers Association, 
  • Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospital Association, 
  • Kurt Bauer, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, 
  • Michael Theo, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, and 
  • Tom Still, Wisconsin Technology Council. 

In her report on the banking industry, WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels notes the impact of inflation. “Despite concerns looming about a recession, Wisconsin consumers and business owners will be able to continue to rely on their banks as a source of trusted financial partnership and a safe place to deposit their money,” says Oswald Poels. 