The Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) has compiled eight sector-specific reports from industry experts on what 2023 will hold for Wisconsin. The reports are available at www.wisbank.com/2023forecast and include insights from:
- Rose Oswald Poels, Wisconsin Bankers Association,
- Robb Kahl, Construction Business Group,
- Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation,
- Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin Grocers Association,
- Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospital Association,
- Kurt Bauer, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce,
- Michael Theo, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, and
- Tom Still, Wisconsin Technology Council.
In her report on the banking industry, WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels notes the impact of inflation. “Despite concerns looming about a recession, Wisconsin consumers and business owners will be able to continue to rely on their banks as a source of trusted financial partnership and a safe place to deposit their money,” says Oswald Poels.