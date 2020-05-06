The candidates vying for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District seat offered widely differing positions on a variety of issues in a WPR debate moderated by Robin Washington, host of the Superior-based talk-show "Simply Superior," and Shereen Siewert, host of WPR's Wausau-based talk-show “Route 51.” Republican Tom Tiffany, Minocqua, and Democrat Tricia Zunker, Wausau squared off in what was WPR’s first ever completely virtual debate on Monday, May 4. The debate will be re-broadcast during the “Simply Superior” timeslot on May 8 at 10 a.m. on 91.3/Superior and 90.9/Ashland, and at 7 p.m. on 89.9/Brule-Superior, 104.7/Washburn-Ashland-Bayfield and 88.5/Superior.
Tiffany was elected as state senator for Wisconsin’s 12th District in 2012 and has served two terms. He previously served one term in the State Assembly. Zunker is an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and president of the Wausau School Board.
The special election was called by Gov. Tony Evers to replace Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned for family reasons last fall. The election is on May 12.
