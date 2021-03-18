Tonight, Thurs., March 18, at 6 p.m., the governor will be hosting a virtual Badger Bounceback Live Session discussion on the governor's proposed investments in the biennial budget on economic recovery and opportunity. More on the governor's investments in economic recovery and opportunity is available here. Wisconsinites are invited to sign up to attend the governor's Badger Bounceback Live Session here.
