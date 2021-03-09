"What We Can Learn From Newcomers" at CSS

Award-winning journalist Claudia Kolker will present “What We Can Learn from Newcomers" at The College of St. Scholastica’s next Alworth Center for Peace and Justice lecture series. This fifth and final program focusing on immigration happens at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom.
Kolker is the editor of Rice Business Wisdom, the ideas magazine at Rice Business School and author of "The Immigrant Advantage: What We Can Learn From Newcomers To America About Health, Happiness and Hope." She is also associate director, Intellectual Capital, Marketing and Communications at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.
The event is free and available for anyone to attend through Zoom. Attendees are asked to pre-register atcss.edu/peace.