A portion of West Superior Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Fri., April 22 to restore a portion of the road and sidewalk for the Lincoln Park Flats housing development and to City utility patch sites. The portion of the street was originally scheduled to be closed from April 19-22 and has been modified due to current and forecasted weather conditions.
While work is being done, a detour will be put in place around West Superior Street from 21st and 22nd Avenue West. East bound vehicular traffic will use 23rd Avenue West and the choice of Michigan or 1st Street. West bound traffic will be detoured at 21st Avenue West to the driver’s choice of Michigan or 1st Street.
The contractor will use temporary bituminous until hot mix is available. This is the first of several steps to finish the 2100 block sidewalk, pavement, and temporary bike line restoration that is impacted by the new development.
The City of Duluth appreciates the adjacent businesses and traveling public’s patience during the closure. Work is expected to reopen if the weather permits on Friday, April 29.