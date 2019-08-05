Representatives from Apprenticeship Minnesota at the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) invite employers to attend a presentation to learn the benefits of registered apprenticeship from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 7, at Hibbing Community College, 1515 E. 25th Street, Hibbingg. There is no cost to attend.
Apprenticeship is an “earn while you learn” opportunity that combines technical classroom instruction with structured on-the-job learning experiences. Apprenticeship helps employers build a motivated, highly skilled workforce. Companies customize their apprenticeship programs to fit their needs to improve employee recruitment and retention.
In addition to a presentation about Registered Apprenticeship, a representative from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will detail options and benefits available for veterans through the MN GI Bill. Veterans can use GI Bill funds for apprenticeship training in several careers in high-demand industries across the state.