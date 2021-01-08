WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes to be featured guest

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), will be the featured guest at a virtual event set for noon on Tuesday, January 12. This Newsmaker Lunch Hour is presented by a partnership between the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com.
Hughes has led WEDC since October 2019, when she was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers. WEDC leads economic development efforts for the state by providing resources, operational support, and financial assistance to companies, partners, and communities in Wisconsin. In 2020, WEDC has provided more than $220 million in assistance to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued its oversight of the state’s incentive contract with Foxconn, among other high profile projects.
Before joining WEDC, Hughes was general counsel and chief mission officer at Organic Valley. She has also practiced law in the areas of natural resources, construction litigation, and corporate business transactions.
Hughes will take questions from a panel of journalists and from the audience during the program, to be moderated by Milwaukee Press Club President Corrinne Hess, reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio.
The event is scheduled to run from noon to 1 p.m.
You must register in advance to participate in this free webinar. Those who register will receive a link to the webinar on the morning of the event.