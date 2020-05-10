The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will present "Workforce Strategies for Your COVID-19 Business Plan & Economic Recovery" from noon to 1 p. m. on Friday, May 15.
Presenters for the Zoom webinar will include:
• Elena Foshay, director, city of Duluth Workforce Development.
• Carson Gorecki, labor market analyst, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
• Betsy Hill, workforce technician, city of Duluth Workforce Development.
• Shawn Herhusky, workforce strategy consultant, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The program will help0 guide workforce strategy for reopening.
The program is free for Chamber members. Click here to register.