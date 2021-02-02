The webinar "Mindset + Motivation: We Can Do This" will be offered Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 1:00 p.m.
The webinar is offered by the Women’s Business Alliance Central and North in a continuing series of webinars designed to help attendees think through business practices, processes and procedures to address concerns around COVID-19, preparing for current as well as future threats. Michelle Massman will share examples of how companies are adapting to the current environment, planning for their futures, and how attendees can, too.
CLICK HERE for more information and to register.