On Wednesday, September 15, Iron Range sustainability advocates will hold a webinar to let Iron Range residents know how they can go solar through the second Iron Range Solar Co-op. Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) is partnering with the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability on this solar the co-op. The group will help homeowners, farmers, and small businesses on the Range go solar.
This solar co-op was launched in July as part of the Here Comes the Sun! Range Summer '21 Solar Tour, which is a project of the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability in collaboration with Congregations Caring for the Earth and the City of Mt. Iron. The Range Solar Co-op has already 30 members towards a goal of 40.
Reverend Kristin Foster, chair of the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability’s solar organizing committee and Minister the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, said, “We all need to do our part to care for the earth and each other. The new solar co-op is a way for the Iron Range community to come together as one and go solar together.”
This event takes place weeks after the United Nations Secretary-General called the latest international climate report a “code red for humanity,” calling on all nations to shift swiftly from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
WHAT: Solar 101 and the Range Solar Co-op Webinar
WHERE: Virtual - Zoom link provided upon registration
WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 6:30pm CT
RSVP: Click HERE to register for free via Zoom
MORE INFORMATION:
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners on the Range. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations.
Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
SUN has hosted 14 solar co-ops in Minnesota since 2017 including a past Range Solar Co-op. According to the group’s estimates, the 128 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 128 kW of solar power, $3 million in local solar spending, and more than 34.8 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.
Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page: www.solarunitedneighbors.org/rangesolarcoop