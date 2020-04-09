The Economic Recovery Response Team and Andy Donahue from Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) are going to be online to answer questions around COVID-19 and the new opportunities and programs for independent contractors, sole proprietors, self-employed, etc.
Use the following login information to attend the webinar on Thursday, April 9th at 2pm. Email info@sclcoedc.com with any questions you have ahead of time.
Join Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/933543958?pwd=eUtEZ0ZWM0NnZUpLTC8veUVuU285UT09&status=success
Meeting ID: 933 543 958
Password: 176197
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US