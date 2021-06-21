The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring "Washburn Wednesdays" all summer.
At the first Washburn Wednesday on June 16th, activities included the New Makers Club at AdventureUs, and the Farmers Market with its new location on Central Ave. There were food specials at DaLou's, Patsy's, Time Out & Harbor House Sweets. You could enjoy art at the Cultural Center and Artists Squared Gallery. You could even make art at Blue Van Studio. The rep for the Bayfield Save To Give Challenge was also in town signing people up to help save energy while helping local nonprofits.
Events change weekly and will be held through the end of September.