Washburn ribbon-cutting extravaganza

The Washburn Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting extravaganza on Wednesday, July 14 from 4-6pm. Multiple business will cut their ribbon outside of city hall to celebrate. There will be a few speeches, introductions, specials at each location, and more. 

Businesses include:

AdventureUs (opened 10/2019)

Artists on The Byway (opened 7/7)

Bemused Design Studio & Gallery (opened 5/28)

The Merry Mermaid Makers Market (opened 6/24)

Cozy Corner Guitar Repair (opened 6/22)

ScareCrow Pizza (opened 1/15)

Wickie Candle Company (opened 7/5)

211 Martini (opened 6/11)

Beads to Blooms (opened 12/12/20)

James Shaftstall Agency - American Family Insurance (New Owner 2021) 

These businesses are unable to attend but will be celebrated as well: 

Bayfield Wisconsin Rentals / Lake Superior Lodge (opened 5/21)

Superior Wellness (opened 4/2021)

Antler Specialty Goods (opened 8/1)

Up North Oasis (opened 1/2021)

Blue Van Studio (opened 10/1/2020)

North Coast Coffee (New Owners 2021)

The Bolka Agency 

For more information on Washburn's business development, read the BusinessNorth exclusive Washburn poised for growth from the July issue.