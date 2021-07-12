Washburn ribbon-cutting extravaganza

The Washburn Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting extravaganza on Wednesday, July 14 from 4-6pm. Multiple business will cut their ribbon outside of city hall to celebrate. There will be a few speeches, introductions, specials at each location, and more.
Businesses include:
AdventureUs (opened 10/2019)
Artists on The Byway (opened 7/7)
Bemused Design Studio & Gallery (opened 5/28)
The Merry Mermaid Makers Market (opened 6/24)
Cozy Corner Guitar Repair (opened 6/22)
ScareCrow Pizza (opened 1/15)
Wickie Candle Company (opened 7/5)
211 Martini (opened 6/11)
Beads to Blooms (opened 12/12/20)
James Shaftstall Agency - American Family Insurance (New Owner 2021)
These businesses are unable to attend but will be celebrated as well:
Bayfield Wisconsin Rentals / Lake Superior Lodge (opened 5/21)
Superior Wellness (opened 4/2021)
Antler Specialty Goods (opened 8/1)
Up North Oasis (opened 1/2021)
Blue Van Studio (opened 10/1/2020)
North Coast Coffee (New Owners 2021)
The Bolka Agency
For more information on Washburn's business development, read the BusinessNorth exclusive Washburn poised for growth from the July issue.