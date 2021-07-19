Washburn Brownstone Community Block Party this weekend

The Washburn Brownstone Community Block Party will be taking place Friday, July 23 - Sunday, July 25. This year is going to look a little different than in the past. Some events are taking a break to regroup after COVID, and some events are shaking things up by changing locations and adding more activities & entertainment options.
Favorite events will be back, such as the car show, the vendors in the park, live music all over town and the fireworks. No matter your age or interests, you will be able to find something fun to experience during the Block Party. The official schedule of events is available on the Chamber Website and on the Facebook Event Page. You can also pick up schedules at the Chamber Office or they will be available at many local businesses on Monday. Current sponsors include the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Washburn, Enbridge, Brownstone Rx, NorthLakes Community Clinic and Bill's Collision Center.