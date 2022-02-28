One-day event examines decarbonization of America's steel industry
A free virtual forum examining the role of Minnesota's iron mining industry in the green economy will be held Wed., March 16.
The one-day forum features a list of presenters who will address how northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry fits into initiatives to decarbonize America's steel industry.
“We want to talk about where our raw material that's in the ground fits into the green economy,” said Julie Marinucci, St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department director and an organizer of the forum. “We will look at emerging research, low-carbon steelmaking and the decarbonization of the steel industry.”
The forum is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Topics include an introduction to greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability in the American steel industry, steel in a greener world, company climate strategies, and emerging research.
Scheduled presenters include Frank Kohlasch, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency climate director; Kevin Dempsey, American Iron and Steel Institute president and chief executive officer; Lynn Lupori, head of CRU Consulting; Traci Forrester, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. executive vice president, Environmental & Sustainability; Chrissy Bartovich, United States Steel Corp. Environmental director; Kurt Anderson, Minnesota Power Environmental and Land Management director; Nick Lalena, U.S. Department of Energy Research and Development Projects Technology manager; Rolf Weberg, Natural Resources Research Institute executive director; Brett Spigarelli, Natural Resources Research Institute metallurgical engineer.
The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration Northern and Southern Minnesota Subsections and Mineland Vision Partnership, are supporting the forum.
Registration and information can be found HERE.