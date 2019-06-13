Vikre Distillery of Duluth has announced that it will be releasing its first canned craft cocktail. The cocktail is called Frenchie and is a blend of Vikre’s organic Juniper Gin, sparkling rosé wine, a floral rosé liqueur, and lemon juice.
“Frenchie is my love letter to one of my very favorite cocktails, the French 75,” says creator Emily Vikre. “I've taken the classic French 75 recipe and made a few careful tweaks to make it a little spritzier - I'm a total sucker for a spritz - with complex layers of elderflower, grapefruit, and cardamom.” After that, combining a French 75 cocktail with a French Bulldog, and giving them the nickname “Frenchie” just seemed natural.
The idea for the Frenchie cocktail came to Vikre about a year and a half ago when the her younger son was a couple months old. She was finally having a moment to sit down and have some quiet time with a friend, and she found herself thinking about making French 75s, but she didn’t have the time, energy or ingredients to make a complex cocktail. If only she could have an individual-sized French 75 in a can to pour for her friend, she thought, and in that instant the concept of Frenchie was born.
The cocktail will be available across Minnesota in liquor stores in 4-pack boxes of 250 ml slim cans (8.4 oz.), and over time will be available in restaurants and bars as well. It will also be distributed in Wisconsin and Illinois. Initial availability will be limited. Frenchie will not be available for purchase off-sale at the distillery due to state laws strictly limiting direct sales from distilleries. However, Vikre Distillery will have Frenchie available on tap at the distillery cocktail room.
For Vikre fans in the Twin Ports, Vikre will be holding a “Release the Hounds!” party on Saturday, June 15 at its newly renovated cocktail room in Canal Park to celebrate the release of Frenchie. The party will run from noon to 11pm, and will feature Frenchie on tap, live music, treats, photo ops, cameos by live French bulldogs, and a giant paper mâché French bulldog named Francois.