Inclement weather in the southern United States has delayed shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, causing St. Louis County Public Health to cancel three vaccination clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week. The cancellation affects several hundred people who'd been scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Those with appointments that are affected have received an email notifying them of the cancellation and will receive a follow up email for re-scheduling once the county receives confirmation that doses are being delivered. The county has been advised to expect a one to two day delay in shipment this week.
Vaccine clinics scheduled for later in the week will hopefully be able to proceed as schedules. People who have not received an email announcing a cancellation can assume their appointment is still happening. At this point, no clinics involving second doses have been affected.
St. Louis County Public Health is already adjusting staffing to expand availability later in the week once doses arrive. Because of the continued limited availability of the vaccine, Public Health is focusing its efforts on those in the Priority 1a group, along with teachers and licensed childcare providers. Eligible recipients will be contacted through their employer or directly by Public Health. No walk-in appointments are available, and people should not call the clinic locations to try and make an appointment.