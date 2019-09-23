The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Transportation & Logistics Research Center is hosting a Twin Ports Freight Showcase on Wednesday, September 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union. The event will explore the state of freight transportation in the Twin Ports with presentations by local, state and federal agencies.
Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Craig Thompson will provide a keynote address. The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation will present information about key projects impacting the Twin Ports, including the Duluth Interchange, Blatnik Bridge, Howard’s Pocket Waterfront Improvement and other significant bi-state projects. In addition, panel presentations will explore the state of trucking, rail, pipeline and marine transportation, as well as workforce issues.
The event is sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Superior Transportation & Logistics Research Center, City of Superior, Duluth Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Northwest Regional Planning Commission. The Yellowjacket Union is located at 1605 Catlin Ave. in Superior.