Non-profit agencies and programs serving United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s service territory are invited to submit Letters of Intent to apply for UWNEMN funding on the organization’s web site (www.unitedwaynemn.org). Letters are due Oct. 14.
Agencies are asked to detail how they work in one of UWNEMN’s focus areas: Helping Children Succeed, Empowering Healthy Lives, and Stabilizing Families & Individuals and are invited to apply for UWNEMN funding even if they have not applied or received funding in the past. To qualify, agencies must serve individuals who live or work on the Iron Range, in Koochiching County, and/or in Lake of the Woods County.
Letters of intent are the first step in UWNEMN’s annual fund distribution process, which serves as an important reminder each year that donations to UWNEMN support a host of local agencies in addition to UWNEMN programs like Buddy Backpacks, United for Veterans, Comforts of Home, UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay said in an official statement.
“We are extremely proud to support non-profit agencies in our region, and we want to be sure that all those working on creating local community impact within our focus areas have a chance to be part of the UWNEMN network,” she said.
UWNEMN’s Board of Directors will review letters of intent, and agencies moving on in the funding process will be sent full applications by Nov. 1. Full applications are due Jan. 13, and funding will be distributed in 2023.
This annual fund distribution is supported primarily through workplace giving campaigns. Seventy percent of funds UWNEMN raises each year comes from individuals and workplace campaigns, Shay said.
“UWNEMN and our partner agencies would never be able to accomplish all we do in our region without the support of our communities,” she added.
Businesses interested in hosting a workplace campaign to support UWNEMN’s fund distribution and programming can contact elizabeth@unitedwaynemn.org or 218-215-2422.