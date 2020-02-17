The University of Wisconsin-Superior will host nearly 90 employers from the Twin Ports and beyond as part of the free Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room.
Employers will be available to meet, network and recruit for internships, seasonal work, part time, full time and volunteer positions.
Held in partnership with Career Services offices from UW-Superior, The College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth, the Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair is considered a prime regional job and internship fair for students, alumni and community members.
Free parking is available in lots 2, 11 and 14, and permits will not be required with the exception of metered and reserved spaces from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the UW-Superior Career Services office