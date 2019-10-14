The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Center for Continuing Education will offer the free workshop Developing Collaborations that Work: Results, Relationships, Resilience on Friday, November 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room.
In the morning, attendees will learn the ins and outs of making collaborations work, the differences between collaborations, coalitions and partnerships – and why it matters what it is called. There will be time for discussion about successful collaborations, to practice exercises and build skills.
In the afternoon, participants will have an opportunity to work with colleagues to plan a real-world collaboration that will allow individuals and organization to accomplish more together.
Due in part to a grant from the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership, there is no fee to participate in this event, but registration is required. Sign-up for either the full day or the morning session at uwsuper.edu/cce or by calling 715-394-8469. The Yellowjacket Union is located at 1605 Catlin Ave. Event link: https://www.uwsuper.edu/calendar/collaborations-that-work_calendar372455685