The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce's skills series workshop, "Attracting our community's workforce through marketing and business partnerships," will be held Wed., Nov. 24, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Presented by Daniel Fanning and Leah Kohlts of Lake Superior College, the event is free for Chamber members.
With workforce needs increasing throughout the region, Lake Superior College is working closely with a number of community partners to help recruit, train and retain a pipeline of talent in various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, firefighting, and much more.
During this discussion, you will learn the effective target marketing campaigns and aggressive recruitment strategies that LSC is implementing with many local businesses and organizations to attract talent to our community. Your organization will be gain insight into new marketing opportunities in partnership with other entities such as co-branding and co-marketing, to help address our region’s workforce needs for years to come.
The 2021 Chamber Skills Series is brought to Chamber Members and their employees free of charge, courtesy of Lake Superior College.