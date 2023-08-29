At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) will tour Heliene Manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron as Heliene, a provider of North American-made solar modules, and Nexamp, the nation’s largest community solar company, announce a new strategic partnership that gives Nexamp access to 1.5 GW of Heliene modules – the largest community solar module purchase ever.
Over a five-year period, this order will support the development and construction of approximately 400 new community solar projects across the nation, delivering clean energy savings to more than a quarter million households.
The new partnership, made possible by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, will support additional research and development, increase the manufacturing capacity of domestic-made solar modules, and create nearly 1,000 green jobs throughout the region to support local economic growth, the partners said in a news release.
More information will be released following the tour, when Heliene and Nexamp will host a press conference. Other participants will include Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagam, Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk and Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai.