The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled two public meetings Monday, Jan. 13 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan Street, in Duluth.
The meetings will give the public an opportunity to provide input, ask questions and get the latest updates about the project scheduled to begin this spring.
Two identical sessions will be held:
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (presentation at 11:45 a.m.)
• 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (presentation at 6:15 p.m.)
A 3-D model of the project will be on display during both public meetings.