The University of Wisconsin Superior’s Transportation & Logistics Research Center is hosting a freight showcase at Yellowjacket Union from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. The event will explore the state of freight transportation in the Twin Ports, with presentations by local, state and federal agencies.
Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Craig Thompson, will provide a keynote address and the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation will present information about key projects impacting the Twin Ports, including the Duluth Interchange, Blatnik Bridge, Howard’s Pocket waterfront improvement and other significant bi-state projects. In addition, panel presentations will explore the state of trucking, rail, pipeline and marine transportation, as well as workforce issues.
“For over 20 years, we’ve taken a leadership role in transportation and logistics education and research with a special emphasis on freight transportation,” said Richard Stewart, UWS professor and Director of the Transportation & Logistics Research Center. “We are pleased to host this event for the benefit of the local freight transportation industry, and as a service to the public. All are welcome to attend.”
The cost is $50 for the day-long event and includes breakfast, a buffet lunch, snacks during breaks, and parking. Register at: uwsuper.edu/freightshowcase. Businesses and organizations are invited to bring information to display and disseminate during the event. For more information, contact the UWS Transportation & Logistics Research Center at (715) 394-8254.
The event is sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Superior Transportation & Logistics Research Center, City of Superior, Duluth Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.