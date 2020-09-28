Twin Metals Minnesota on Tuesday will present the first in a series of webinars that will provide an overview of the company’s proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Twin Metals’ David Ulrich will offer an introduction to the project, which aims to meet the world’s growing need for critical minerals with safety as its number one priority — safety for workers and for the environment. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the core tenets of the Twin Metals mine — from its unprecedented economic and job growth potential, to the ways in which it will utilize best-in-class technology.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: http://bit.ly/TMMWebinar1
