The North Shore Scenic Railroad and Fitger’s are partnering to return train service to Bentleyville on four consecutive Saturdays starting Nov. 26.
The Bentleyville Shuttle will depart Fitger’s several times each night to provide roundtrip train service to the tour of lights in Bayfront Festival Park. Tickets are being sold online only at www.duluthtrains.com.
Saturday’s are Bentleyville’s biggest nights. By taking the train from Fitger’s you can easily park, board a heated train and enjoy a short ride to the main gate, event promoters say. After the tour, a warm train for the return trip to Fitger’s is available.
Tickets and more information are available at www.duluthtrains.com.