Duluth’s Downtown Sidewalk Days Festival & Street Dances will take place July 13-16.
Superior Street from Lake Ave to 5th Ave W will close to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 13, through Friday, July 15, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day. No parking regulations begin in the area at 7:00 a.m. each morning, and vehicles found in violation are subject to ticketing and towing. Avenues in the area will remain open to traffic, except during the Classic Car Show.
On Wednesday, July 13, 2nd Ave W, 3rd Ave W, 4th Ave W, 1st Ave E, and 2nd Ave E will close to traffic at Superior Street starting at 3:30 p.m. in preparation for the Classic Car Show. 3rd Ave E, Lake Ave, 1st Ave W, and 5th Ave W will remain open to allow access to Michigan St and 1st St All streets will re-open to traffic by 9:00 p.m.
Vehicles in the Classic Car Show must enter the Car Show area from the intersection of Lake Ave and Superior St or at 1st Ave W and are encouraged to arrive between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. All Car Show cars must exit the Car Show area by 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, July 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight, the 100 block of West 1 St between 1st Ave W and 2nd Ave W will close to traffic for the Ace’s Street Dance.
On Saturday, July 16 from 5:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight, the 100 block of W Superior St between 1st Ave W and 2nd Ave W will close to traffic for the Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub street dance.
No parking signs will be posted in areas throughout Downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing. Festival attendees are encouraged to utilize area ramps for parking.
DTA Buses:
During the Sidewalk Days events when Superior Street is closed, DTA buses will continue providing service to the Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) on Michigan St. Additionally, buses heading to points further west will also offer service along 1 St between Lake Ave and 5th Ave W when Superior St is closed.
During Wednesday night’s Car Show, westbound buses will provide service along 1 St between 3 Ave E and 5 Ave West. Eastbound buses will provide service along 1 St from 1 Ave W to 3rd Ave E.
Bus service along Superior St between Lake Ave and 5 Ave W will resume each evening once Superior St is reopened. Service along Superior St between Lake Ave and 3 Ave E will continue, with the exception of Wednesday night’s car show.