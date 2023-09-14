Northspan's 3rd Annual Equity Summit, "Belonging in Northeast Minnesota" will be held Oct. 4t at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
This year will feature an enhanced focus on providing interactive engagement and learning opportunities to equip attendees in supporting inclusion and belonging in their organizations and communities.
The keynote will feature local and nationally recognized artist, Johnathan Thunder, who will discuss inclusion in relation to his experiences in moving to this area about 10 years ago. He will help attendees consider questions related to the place art and representation make in creating a welcoming community.
His presentation is entitled, "A Peripheral Vignette with Jonathan Thunder." It be followed by a brief Q&A before transitioning to small group facilitated discussions on the theme of Art and Belonging at the Equity Summit Lyceum.
Northspan’s Welcoming Community programming is funded in part by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and the Northland Foundation.