The Garden Wedding and Event Center - the space formerly known as Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill - will hold a grand opening to the community on April 27, 3-5 p.m.
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will commence the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.
The venue will be open for weddings, receptions, class reunions, trade shows, business meetings and fundraisers. Multiple rooms and spaces allow for wedding couples, meeting planners and event organizers to tailor to specific occasions.
“We are so pleased with the finished product,” said Angela Dormanen, general manager, in an official statement. “The input and expertise of so many designers, wedding planners, and local craftsmen has been greatly appreciated and this project has really paid off. We expect folks to be able to come into town on a Friday afternoon, park at their hotel and then not have to get into their cars again until they leave on Sunday. In between there they will have gone to their wedding, walked the Lakewalk, seen the Lift Bridge, and checked out a number of the neighborhood shops, breweries, bars and restaurants. A mini vacation!”
The Grandma’s Restaurant Company has been in business in Canal Park since 1976.