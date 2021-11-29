The RINK
Pitch Competition
Tuesday, December 14th from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at
Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
The RINK Pitch Competition is a catalyst that connects startup innovators, entrepreneurs, and creative talent with funders. It’s a place to showcase ideas and grow them from back-of-the-napkin /garage-tinkering into real businesses!
Innovate 218 is the Arrowhead region's Launch Minnesota hub, a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation!
The RINK Winner will be invited to join the MNCUP Statewide pitch event.
Prizes:
- $5,000 - Hat Trick Award; Most Polished Pitch
- $3,000 - Tossed Salad Award; Best Idea
- $2,000 - Goon Award; Audience Pleaser