The RINK 

Pitch Competition  

Tuesday, December 14th from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at
Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
 
The RINK Pitch Competition is a catalyst that connects startup innovators, entrepreneurs, and creative talent with funders. It’s a place to showcase ideas and grow them from back-of-the-napkin /garage-tinkering into real businesses!
Innovate 218 is the Arrowhead region's Launch Minnesota hub, a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation!
 
The RINK Winner will be invited to join the MNCUP Statewide pitch event.
 
CLICK HERE to learn more and register.
 
Prizes: 
  • $5,000 - Hat Trick Award; Most Polished Pitch
  • $3,000 - Tossed Salad Award; Best Idea
  • $2,000 - Goon Award; Audience Pleaser
 
 
 
 