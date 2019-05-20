The 3rd Annual Taste of Duluth will be held Saturday, July 13th at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth according to event producers Twin Ports Entertainment and Lundeen Productions.
Taste of Duluth was created to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the area and features food, live music, products and services, crafts, beer and many other displays of interest. Admission is free and event hours are 11am to 7pm.
Taste of Duluth is taking on a new look and sound for 2019 with culture and cuisine at the forefront. Performers are being featured on the mainstage this year that are going to reflect many of the ethnic origins that are a rich part of Duluth’s history. Attendee’s from the area are definitely going to feel a bit of the Duluth International Folk Festival that was staged for many years in Duluth. New this year will be strolling musicians as well as a kid’s area featuring fun for the younger attendees. There will also be plenty of ethnic and American food offerings, including sample sizes.
For more information about participating in the event as a vendor, crafter or performer contact Walt Aplin at 218-591-5268 or Tracy Lundeen at 218-727-1177 or visit www.tasteofduluth.com