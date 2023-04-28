A May educational event called “I’m a Tourist Too” is a Duluth orientation and educational training for Duluth frontline tourism industry service workers. It primarily has an attraction focus. It will be offered for one in-person date on May 22 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
As the event sponsor, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is waiving the parking cost and providing complimentary parking to I'm A Tourist Too attendees. Attendees should let the parking attendant know that they are attending the I'm A Tourist Too event.
A recording of the event will be available for those who cannot join in person. They should email Duluth Attractions Council President Jane Pederson Jandl atjjandl@decc.org. Those who participate in the training via recording will also receive the That's The Ticket attraction passes.
To learn more, contact Jandl at jjandl@decc.org.