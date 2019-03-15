Swim Creative announces “Shorts Against Winter Vol. 7: More Shorts, Less Winter”

Swim Creative – a branding, advertising and interactive firm on the shores of Lake Superior in Downtown Duluth – will observe its 7th annual Shorts Against Winter celebration by passing out free ARCO Coffee and prizes from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Shorts Against Winter is an annual event where people wear shorts to rebel against the weather. Prizes will be given away to those dressed in their finest summer garb, so feel free to stop by Swim Creative’s office at 310 East Superior St., flex your calves and enjoy a cup of coffee at no cost.
The event is a Swim Creative original, which began as a joke by employee Kevin Cain.
“The simple act of wearing shorts in the middle of winter seemed like a fun way to boost morale and show off our hardiness,” Cain said. “Since then, the staff took it and ran with it.”
Those who can’t stop by but still want to partake in the shorts-wearing event,can show off their legs via social media using the hashtag #shortsagainstwinter.