Simply Tiny Development out of Denver, Col., and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth are hosting a community outreach event for the Duluth Community to learn more. Staff from Simply Tiny Development will be in attendance to introduce themselves and their projects, and to provide a space for community members to ask questions.
Simply Tiny Development is the first recipient to have a project supported by Duluth’s Housing Trust Fund.
People interested in learning more about Simply Tiny Development and the projects are invited to an open house on Thurs., Sept. 8 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 2014 W. 3rd St., Duluth. This event is open to all members of the community and is free to attend.