The UMD Labovitz School of Business & Economics will host "Sustainability in Action" with Bethany Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALLETE, Inc. as part of its spring 2021 Distinguished Speaker Series. The talk will be given virtually on Tuesday, March 2, from 4:00 - 5:00 pm.
The Distinguished Speaker Series brings to campus business professionals who have insightful stories to share. These distinguished professionals present not only to LSBE students, staff, and faculty but also to the wider UMD and Duluth communities as well.
