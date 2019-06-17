Mayor Jim Paine, along with Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, other State, local officials, Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and Superior Business Improvement District, will be holding a ribbon cutting event and celebrating the grand re-opening of the newly reconstructed Belknap Street.
Project began in 2011 when former Mayor Bruce Hagen met with former Secretary of Transportation Mark Gottlieb and both of them drove down Belknap Street and convinced the Secretary that something needed to be done to improve US / 2 Belknap Street.
This was a two year construction project which started in 2017 and 2018. The project started west of Banks Avenue and extended eastward through the Hill Avenue intersection. Most of the side streets were reconstructed to the alleys, both north and south of Belknap Street. Included in the project were excavations for roadway and sidewalk and excavations for underground utility replacement, which occurred both on the roadway and adjacent to buildings.
“The Belknap Street project grew from the shared vision of many to enhance safety, mobility and utility service in the heart of Superior,” Wisconsin DOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson said. “The Department is proud to work with the City of Superior as well as the business and freight communities on improvements that will make an impact for years to come.”
“After years of planning and construction, we are finally ready to formally dedicate our exciting new downtown space. We hope and expect it to be a vital source of growth in the heart of our city.” said Mayor Jim Paine.
"The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce was happy to be a partner along with the Superior Business Improvement District, as well as City and State Governments in the reconstruction of this project. Helping to guide our tourists, locals, and greater community through the two year construction period took a tremendous amount of time and effort, but the rewards are already starting to be seen! The project turned out beautiful, there is greater energy, a new found sense of pride and a wonderful momentum for development happening along Belknap Street.” said Taylor Pedersen, President and CEO.
He went on o say, “I would say the largest thank you should go to the community and existing businesses for their support for each other and determination throughout the construction process."
‘The Superior Business Improvement District was truly honored to be a part of this amazing project. We were happy to help advocate on behalf of our businesses, to offer a clear communication channel with the weekly updates and help the community to know our businesses were open during construction. We are excited for the future of our businesses on Belknap and how the reconstruction helped our community to shine.” said Lindsey Jacobson, Business Improvement District Executive Director.
Through considerable planning and with much input, Belknap Street now presents the image of a very positive Superior for many decades to come. The City of Superior and the State of Wisconsin DOT have once again placed a positive step forward, as partners, in addressing the need for this main entrance and business route and now we have another beautiful street in the City of Superior.